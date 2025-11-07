Spark New Zealand Shareholders Re-elect Directors and Approve Auditor’s Remuneration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Spark New Zealand Limited ( (AU:SPK) ) is now available.

At Spark New Zealand Limited’s annual shareholder meeting, all six board-supported resolutions were passed, including the re-election of directors Lindsay Wright, Tarek Robbiati, Vince Hawksworth, Jolie Hodson, and Justine Smyth. The meeting also authorized the directors to set the auditor’s remuneration for the upcoming year, reflecting strong shareholder support and stability in the company’s governance.

More about Spark New Zealand Limited

Spark New Zealand Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, broadband, and digital services to consumers and businesses in New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,774,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.93B

