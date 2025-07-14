Sparebanken Øst’s Strong Q2 2025 Performance Boosted by Share Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sparebanken Ost ( (GB:0G45) ) has issued an update.

Sparebanken Øst reported a strong second quarter in 2025, highlighted by a significant profit from selling shares in Eksportfinans and stable banking operations. The bank’s solid financial position is underscored by high capital ratios and low loan losses, with a return on equity of 18.34%. Despite a slight decline in loan volume, the bank achieved notable growth in personal customer loans. The board has decided to maintain its current dividend policy and long-term return on equity goals.

More about Sparebanken Ost

Sparebanken Øst is a prominent bank in Norway, known for its stable and efficient banking operations. It focuses on maintaining low-risk loan portfolios and high capital adequacy, making it one of the most solid larger banks in the country.

YTD Price Performance: 16.08%

Average Trading Volume: 20,472

Current Market Cap: NOK1.6B

