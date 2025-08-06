Sparebanken Norge to Unveil Q2 Results and Strategic Agenda

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sparebanken Vest ( (SPIZF) ) has issued an update.

Sparebanken Norge is set to present its second-quarter 2025 results and strategic agenda during a capital markets day event in Bergen. The event will feature presentations on the bank’s financial performance, strategic goals, and plans for national distribution, highlighting its ambitions in the mortgage sector and real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 163,301

Current Market Cap: NOK27.59B

