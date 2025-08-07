SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Reports Strong Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge ( (SPXXF) ).

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge reported a pre-tax profit of 2,178 million kroner for the first half of 2025, marking an increase of 289 million kroner from the previous year. The results were bolstered by strong performance across its core business and subsidiaries, with notable growth in the personal loan market and a significant increase in total deposits. The bank’s cost/income ratio improved despite one-time costs, and return on equity rose to 18.9%. The positive financial outcomes reflect the robust economic conditions in Northern Norway, characterized by low unemployment and minimal loan losses.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPXXF) stock is a Hold with a NOK123.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock, see the SPXXF Stock Forecast page.

More about SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge operates in the financial services industry, offering banking and financial products primarily in Northern Norway. The company focuses on core banking services, including loans and deposits, and has a strong presence in the personal market.

Average Trading Volume: 92,122

Current Market Cap: NOK14.89B

For a thorough assessment of SPXXF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue