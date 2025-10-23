Sparc Technologies Corrects AGM Voting Results, Confirms All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sparc Technologies Ltd ( (AU:SPN) ) just unveiled an update.

Sparc Technologies Ltd announced an amendment to the results of its Annual General Meeting held on October 23, 2025. The company identified an administrative error in the initial poll results due to incorrect vote exclusions as per ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001. Despite this error, the corrected results show that all resolutions were passed with the required majority, indicating no change in the outcome of the meeting’s decisions.

More about Sparc Technologies Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 83,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.13M

See more data about SPN stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

