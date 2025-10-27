SPARC AI Integrates Overwatch into QGroundControl, Enhancing Drone Intelligence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc ( (TSE:SPAI) ) has provided an update.

SPARC AI Inc. has announced the integration of its Overwatch Target Intelligence Platform into QGroundControl, a leading open-source ground station for drones, enhancing its capabilities in GPS-denied environments. This integration positions SPARC AI at the forefront of the drone ecosystem, enabling scalable, high-margin recurring revenue through a per-device subscription model, and establishing Overwatch as a central hub for situational awareness and autonomy.

SPARC AI Inc. develops advanced GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. The company’s technology offers real-time geo-location detection without relying on traditional sensors, serving defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators globally.

