EYEFI Group Technologies Inc ( (TSE:SPAI) ) has provided an update.
SPARC AI Inc. has announced the integration of its Overwatch Target Intelligence Platform into QGroundControl, a leading open-source ground station for drones, enhancing its capabilities in GPS-denied environments. This integration positions SPARC AI at the forefront of the drone ecosystem, enabling scalable, high-margin recurring revenue through a per-device subscription model, and establishing Overwatch as a central hub for situational awareness and autonomy.
More about EYEFI Group Technologies Inc
SPARC AI Inc. develops advanced GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. The company’s technology offers real-time geo-location detection without relying on traditional sensors, serving defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators globally.
Average Trading Volume: 106,646
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$16.96M
