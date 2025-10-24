Spain’s Unemployment Rate Surpasses Expectations, Market Reacts

Spain’s unemployment rate rose to 10.45% from the previous 10.29%, marking an increase of 0.16 percentage points. This uptick indicates a worsening in the labor market conditions compared to the previous period.

The actual unemployment rate of 10.45% surpassed the analyst estimate of 10.20%, potentially exerting downward pressure on the stock market. Sectors sensitive to consumer spending, such as retail and consumer goods, may experience negative sentiment due to concerns over reduced disposable income. The market impact is likely to be short-term as investors assess the implications for economic growth and policy adjustments.

