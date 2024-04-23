Sovereign Metals Boosts Graphite Expertise

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited fortifies its team by appointing Dr. Surinder Ghag, a graphite and battery anode specialist, as Chief Technology Officer to enhance its graphite strategy for the Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi. This strategic move aims to position Sovereign as a leader in natural flake graphite production, crucial for lithium-ion batteries, while also advancing their partnership with Rio Tinto to meet global decarbonisation goals. The company is on track to become the world’s largest and most cost-efficient graphite producer, with promising test results for battery usage and ongoing customer qualification efforts.

