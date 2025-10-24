Sovereign Metals Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sovereign Metals Limited ( (AU:SVM) ) has issued an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited announced a change in substantial holding as Sprott Inc. reduced its shareholding from 6.695% to 5.639% of the company’s issued share capital. This reduction in shareholding, occurring through market trades over several months, may impact the company’s market perception and stakeholder interests.

More about Sovereign Metals Limited

Sovereign Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, AIM, and OTCQX markets, indicating a broad market focus.

Average Trading Volume: 1,041,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$485.2M

