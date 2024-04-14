Sovereign Cloud Completes Successful Share Offer

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd has successfully completed a retail entitlement offer, raising approximately $30 million, with the final stage clearing at $0.03 per share. The offer included an allocation of shortfall shares to new and existing investors, as well as to the company’s directors and NEXTDC based on their sub-underwriting commitments. Shares from the offer are set to commence trading on the ASX on the 19th of April, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.