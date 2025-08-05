Southside Bancshares Announces COO Retirement and Successor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Southside Bancshares ( (SBSI) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Southside Bancshares announced the upcoming retirement of Brian K. McCabe, its Chief Operating Officer, effective November 14, 2025. The company plans to appoint Mitchell Craddock, currently Executive Vice President and Associate Chief Operations Officer, as his successor. Craddock brings over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, including roles at Q2 and Southside Bank, which positions him well to continue driving operational efficiencies and revenue growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBSI) stock is a Hold with a $37.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southside Bancshares stock, see the SBSI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBSI is a Outperform.

Southside Bancshares is well-positioned with strong financials and an attractive valuation. While the earnings call revealed challenges in loan growth and securities losses, the positive momentum in net income and deposit growth supports a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SBSI stock, click here.

More about Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Southside Bank.

Average Trading Volume: 113,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $863M

For detailed information about SBSI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue