Southern Palladium Releases Corporate Governance Statement

Southern Palladium Ltd. ( (AU:SPD) ) has shared an update.

Southern Palladium Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is accessible on their website. The statement confirms that the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, which include having a board charter, conducting checks before appointing directors, and ensuring accountability of the company secretary to the board. This disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and governance standards, potentially impacting investor confidence and corporate reputation.

