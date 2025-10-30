Southern Palladium Advances Bengwenyama PGM Project with Key Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Palladium Ltd. ( (AU:SPD) ) has provided an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd has achieved significant progress in its Bengwenyama PGM project during the September quarter. Key milestones include the completion of the Environmental Authorisation process without objections and an Optimised Pre-Feasibility Study (OPFS) confirming a robust project NPV of US$857 million. The company has commenced a metallurgical and geotechnical drill program and secured commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$20 million, ensuring funding for the project’s next phases. These developments position Southern Palladium to advance towards a Mining Right approval and a Final Investment Decision by 2026, amid a favorable market environment for PGM prices.

More about Southern Palladium Ltd.

Southern Palladium Ltd is a dual-listed company focused on the development of platinum group metal (PGM) projects. The company is advancing the Bengwenyama PGM project, rich in platinum, palladium, and rhodium, located in South Africa’s Bushveld Complex, a significant source of PGMs globally.

