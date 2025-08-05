Southern Hemisphere Mining Unveils New Developments in Chilean Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited ( (AU:SUH) ) has issued an update.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has announced the latest developments in its Llahuin Copper-Gold-Moly Project in Chile, highlighting a newly released 218Mt JORC Mineral Resource Estimate. This update is part of a presentation by Chairman Mark Stowell during ShareCafe’s ‘Sip and Learn Webinar’, indicating potential growth and increased resource confidence for stakeholders.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with copper, gold, and molybdenum, with a significant market focus on projects in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 244,399

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$22.09M

