Southern Hemisphere Mining Advances Exploration with New Copper Findings

The latest update is out from Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited ( (AU:SUH) ).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited has announced an update from its joint venture partner, FMR Resources Limited, regarding copper and potassic alteration above the main southern porphyry target. This development is significant for the company’s exploration activities in Chile, potentially enhancing its resource base and strengthening its position in the copper mining industry. The update underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing its projects and may have implications for stakeholders, particularly in terms of future resource potential and exploration success.

More about Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited is a minerals exploration company based in Chile, South America, a region renowned for its copper production. The company is focused on the Llahuin Porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly Project and the Los Pumas Battery Metals Manganese Project, both of which were discovered by the company.

Average Trading Volume: 722,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.45M

