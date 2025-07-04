Southern Cross Media Group to Announce 2025 Full-Year Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited ( (AU:SXL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has announced that it will release its full-year results for the year ending June 30, 2025, on August 25, 2025. A teleconference will be held for shareholders and the investment community on the same day, with recordings available on the company’s website. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SXL) stock is a Sell with a A$0.50 price target.

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) is a leading Australian media company, known for its LiSTNR digital audio app and the Hit and Triple M networks. The LiSTNR app offers a wide range of digital audio content, including radio stations, sports coverage, music playlists, and podcasts, reaching an estimated eight million people monthly. SCA owns 104 radio stations and provides national sales representation for 56 regional stations, with a national audience of over nine million listeners.

