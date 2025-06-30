Southern Cross Media Completes TV Asset Sale, Focuses on Audio Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Cross Media Group Limited ( (AU:SXL) ) has issued an announcement.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited has completed the sale of its remaining television assets to Seven West Media, marking its full exit from the television sector. This move is part of the company’s strategic focus on audio, which has resulted in a 5% increase in audio revenues for FY25, supported by effective cost management and a reduction in net debt. The company plans to resume dividends, reflecting its strong financial position. Additionally, Carole Campbell will retire from the Board, with a search for her replacement underway.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SXL) stock is a Sell with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern Cross Media Group Limited stock, see the AU:SXL Stock Forecast page.

More about Southern Cross Media Group Limited

Southern Cross Media Group Limited operates in the media industry, focusing on audio content delivery. The company has strategically shifted its focus to audio, aligning with its ‘All About Audio’ strategy, and has divested its television assets to concentrate on its core audio services.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 287,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$129.5M

