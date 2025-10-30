Southern Copper Corp Reports Record Q3 Earnings

Southern Copper Corp ( (SCCO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Southern Copper Corp presented to its investors.

Southern Copper Corp, a major player in the mining industry, specializes in the production of copper and other valuable metals, operating primarily in Mexico and Peru.

In its latest earnings report, Southern Copper Corp announced record-breaking net sales and net income for the third quarter of 2025, driven by increased sales volumes of silver, molybdenum, and zinc, as well as higher metal prices. Despite a decline in copper sales, the company achieved a 15.2% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a 23.5% rise in net income, reaching $1,107.6 million, and a 17.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA, setting new quarterly records. The company also reported a significant reduction in operating cash costs per pound of copper, thanks to increased by-product revenue and favorable market conditions. Capital investments surged by 41.7%, reflecting the company’s commitment to growth and development projects in Peru and Mexico.

Looking ahead, Southern Copper Corp remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, focusing on enhancing productivity and cost efficiency. The company is confident in the positive fundamentals of copper and other metal prices, aiming to achieve a competitive cost structure while expanding its production capabilities.

