South32’s 2025 AGM Highlights Commitment to Sustainability

An update from South32 ( (AU:S32) ) is now available.

South32 Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where the Chair and CEO addressed shareholders, and proxy votes were summarized for various resolutions. Key resolutions included the election of directors, adoption of the remuneration report, and approval of the Climate Change Action Plan 2025. The outcomes of these resolutions, particularly the strong support for the Climate Change Action Plan, highlight the company’s commitment to sustainability and its strategic focus on addressing climate change, which could enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

South32 Limited is a company involved in the development of natural resources, producing minerals and metals essential for the global energy transition. Operating across the Americas, Australia, and Southern Africa, the company is focused on discovering and responsibly developing its next generation of mines, aiming to create a positive legacy and build meaningful relationships with partners and communities.

