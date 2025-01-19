South32 Strengthens Industry Position with Robust 2024 Quarter Performance and Strategic Investments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from South32 Ltd. ( (AU:S32) ).

South32 reported a strong performance in the December 2024 quarter, maintaining production guidance across most operations and achieving significant increases in base metals and alumina production. The company returned US$169 million to shareholders and continued its capital management program, bolstered by the successful divestment of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. Key developments include significant progress in the Hermosa project and a strategic acquisition in American Eagle Gold Corp., reinforcing South32’s growth pipeline and exploration activities. Despite challenges such as civil unrest in Mozambique impacting Mozal Aluminium, the company’s efforts in enhancing its production capabilities and pursuing strategic investments underscore its robust positioning in the industry.

More about South32 Ltd.

South32 Ltd. is a globally diversified mining and metals company, producing a range of commodities including aluminium, alumina, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, and manganese. The company is focused on minerals and metals critical to the world’s energy transition and has operations across various regions, including Australia, South America, and Africa.

YTD Price Performance: 6.94%

Average Trading Volume: 559,827

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.99B

