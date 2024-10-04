South32 Announces Strategic Daily Share Buy-Back

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced a daily share buy-back, a move indicative of the company’s strategy to optimize shareholder value. The notice, submitted on various stock exchanges, underscores the company’s global reach in the mining and metals sector, with a focus on resources crucial for a low-carbon future. The full details of the buy-back are available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism’s website.

