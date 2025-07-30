Source Energy Services Achieves Record Sand Sales and Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Source Energy Services Ltd ( (TSE:SHLE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Source Energy Services Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with record sand sales volumes of 1,094,355 metric tonnes and a total revenue of $201.9 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a net income of $13.6 million, an increase of $8.9 million from the same period last year, and completed an expansion of its Peace River facility, enhancing its domestic sand production capacity. Additionally, Source benefited from a Remission Order from the Canadian government, reversing surtaxes on imported frac sand, which positively impacted its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SHLE) stock is a Hold with a C$13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Source Energy Services Ltd stock, see the TSE:SHLE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SHLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SHLE is a Outperform.

Source Energy Services Ltd shows strong financial performance and strategic expansions, indicating a positive outlook. However, bearish technical indicators and the need for profitability enhancement moderate the overall score. The valuation appears fair, supporting the stock’s medium-term potential.

More about Source Energy Services Ltd

Source Energy Services Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the provision of frac sand and logistics services. The company is known for its ‘last mile’ logistics solutions and has a significant market presence in North America, particularly in the Canadian and U.S. markets.

Average Trading Volume: 44,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$200.6M

