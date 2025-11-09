SoundHound AI Reports Record Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

SoundHound AI Reports Record Growth Amid Challenges

SoundHound AI Reports Record Growth Amid Challenges

SoundHound AI, Inc Class A ((SOUN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SoundHound AI, Inc. recently held its earnings call, revealing a positive sentiment driven by significant revenue growth and strategic market expansion. Despite facing challenges in the automotive sector and increased expenses affecting net loss, the company showcased its resilience and strategic foresight.

Record Revenue Growth

SoundHound celebrated a record year in revenue, achieving $114 million, marking a 127% increase in just the first three quarters. This impressive growth underscores the company’s successful strategies in capturing market opportunities.

Strong Q3 Revenue and Growth

In the third quarter, SoundHound reported revenue of $42 million, a 68% year-over-year increase. This growth was primarily driven by the company’s product and technological differentiation, setting a strong foundation for future performance.

Expansion into New Markets

SoundHound has made significant strides in expanding its market reach, notably signing a deal with a large Chinese company to integrate SoundHound Chat AI into millions of smart devices, enhancing its presence in the Indian market.

Successful Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition of Interactions has bolstered SoundHound’s capabilities in customer service and workflow orchestration. This strategic move is expected to create cost synergies and open new revenue opportunities.

Enterprise AI Adoption

Enterprise AI remains a focal point for SoundHound, as evidenced by the addition of new Fortune 100 clients and the expansion of its Amelia 7 platform features, positioning the company as a leader in AI solutions.

Automotive Segment Challenges

The automotive segment continues to face challenges due to global tariffs and industry softness. However, there are signs of improvement, suggesting potential recovery in this sector.

GAAP Net Loss

SoundHound reported a GAAP net loss of $109.3 million, influenced by changes in the fair value of contingent liabilities, highlighting the financial pressures faced during this period.

Higher Expenses

Increased expenses were noted across R&D, sales and marketing, and general and administrative areas, primarily driven by acquisitions and related costs, reflecting the company’s investment in future growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

SoundHound has raised its revenue outlook for 2025 to between $165 million and $180 million, driven by ongoing enterprise AI adoption and strategic execution. The company anticipates achieving breakeven profitability by the end of 2025, supported by high growth and acquisition synergies.

In conclusion, SoundHound’s earnings call highlighted a positive trajectory marked by record revenue growth and strategic market expansions. Despite challenges in the automotive sector and increased expenses, the company’s forward-looking guidance and strategic acquisitions position it well for continued success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement