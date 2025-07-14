Sound Energy PLC Announces Investor Presentation on Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sound Energy ( (GB:SOU) ) has provided an announcement.

Sound Energy PLC announced an upcoming live investor presentation and Q&A session on July 23, 2025, led by Executive Chairman Graham Lyon. The presentation, accessible to existing and potential shareholders, will be hosted via the ShareSoc Investor Platform. This event is part of Sound Energy’s ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders and provide updates on its strategic initiatives, including its significant role in Morocco’s energy transition and its focus on scalable growth through gas and renewable energy projects.

Sound Energy

Sound Energy PLC is a transition energy company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, focusing on onshore exploration, development, and production of gas in Morocco. The company is pivotal in Morocco’s energy transition, moving away from imported coal and hydrocarbons towards sustainable local renewable energy. It holds a 25-year development concession with a Micro-LNG project at Tendrara and a funded piped gas project aimed at the power sector. Sound Energy is also exploring renewable power generation and hydrogen opportunities in Morocco, leveraging partnerships with leading Moroccan companies. Financially, the company is focused on revenue from Phase 1 LNG production, prudent cost management, and strategic investments to support growth.

Average Trading Volume: 2,608,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £14.04M

