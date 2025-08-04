Soul Patts Ceases Substantial Holding in Metallium Ltd

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Soul Patts has announced it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Metallium Ltd (MTM) as of July 31, 2025. This change is due to Soul Patts holding more than 20% voting power in Pengana Capital Group Limited, which affects its substantial holding status in MTM. This development may impact the company’s investment strategy and influence its market positioning, possibly affecting stakeholders involved with MTM.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mt Monger Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, known as Soul Patts, is an Australian public company that has evolved from owning and operating pharmacies to becoming an investment house with a diversified portfolio across multiple industries. The company focuses on long-term investments to deliver superior returns through capital growth and regular dividends, offering access to asset classes such as listed equities, private markets, credit, and property.

Average Trading Volume: 6,625,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$437.8M

Find detailed analytics on MTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue