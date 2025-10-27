Sotherly Hotels Defers Preferred Stock Dividends

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, Sotherly Hotels Inc. announced the deferral of payment for its Series B, C, and D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock dividends, originally scheduled for November 20, 2025, and canceled the record date of October 31, 2025. The company also suspended future preferred stock dividends, which could impact its financial operations and investor relations. Additionally, Sotherly Hotels is involved in a proposed transaction, for which it plans to file relevant materials with the SEC, indicating ongoing strategic maneuvers that may affect its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOHO) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sotherly Hotels stock, see the SOHO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SOHO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOHO is a Neutral.

Sotherly Hotels’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by high leverage and declining profitability. Technical analysis provides some positive signals, but the valuation remains a significant concern with a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call highlighted both challenges and some areas of strength, but overall, the outlook remains cautious.

More about Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on acquiring, renovating, upbranding, and repositioning upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. The company also opportunistically acquires hotels throughout the U.S., with a portfolio of ten hotel properties comprising 2,786 rooms, and interests in two condominium hotels. Sotherly Hotels operates under brands like Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, as well as independent hotels.

Average Trading Volume: 185,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $36.57M

