Sotera Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Sotera Health Company is a global leader in providing essential sterilization solutions, lab testing, and advisory services for the healthcare industry, operating through its three businesses: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. In its latest earnings report, Sotera Health announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net revenues increasing by 9.1% to $311 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company also reported a significant rise in net income to $48 million, up from $17 million in the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 12.2% to $164 million.

Key highlights from the report include a strong performance from the Sterigenics segment, which saw a 9.8% increase in net revenues to $193 million. Nordion also reported impressive growth with a 22.4% increase in net revenues, while Nelson Labs experienced a 5.0% decline in net revenues. The company’s financial health is further underscored by a reduction in its net leverage ratio to 3.3x, moving closer to its long-term goal.

Sotera Health’s management has raised its 2025 adjusted EBITDA growth range to 6.75% – 7.75% and reaffirmed its net revenues outlook range of 4.5% – 6.0%. The company has also improved its interest expense and tax rate outlooks, reflecting a positive financial trajectory.

Looking ahead, Sotera Health remains optimistic about its financial performance, with plans to continue leveraging its strong market position and operational efficiencies. The company is committed to maintaining its growth momentum and achieving its strategic objectives in the healthcare industry.

