Sony Adjusts RSU Shares Following Financial Services Spin-off

Sony Group ( (SONY) ) has shared an update.

On October 30, 2025, Sony Group Corporation announced an adjustment to the number of shares of its common stock to be delivered upon the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) under its stock compensation plan. This adjustment follows the partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group Inc., which was completed on October 1, 2025. The adjustment reflects changes in the company’s stock compensation plan due to the spin-off, impacting the number of shares allocated per RSU. This move is part of Sony’s strategic restructuring, affecting stakeholders involved in its financial services business.

Sony Group Corporation is a multinational conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan, operating in various industries including electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services. The company is known for its innovative consumer electronics products, such as televisions and smartphones, as well as its PlayStation gaming consoles. Sony also has a significant presence in the music and film industries, and until recently, it operated a financial services division.

