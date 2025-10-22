Sonoro Gold Closes $4 Million Private Placement to Advance Mexican Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sonoro Gold ( (TSE:SGO) ) has shared an update.

Sonoro Gold Corp. has successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement, raising CAD $4.1 million through the sale of 20,500,000 units. The proceeds will be used to advance the Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico, including securing full ownership of the mining concessions and funding necessary permits and assessments. Additionally, funds will support the spin-off of the San Marcial project into a subsidiary, Oronos Gold Corp., enhancing Sonoro’s strategic positioning in the mining sector.

More about Sonoro Gold

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company focused on natural resource deposits. It operates the Cerro Caliche project, which is in the development stage, and the San Marcial project, which is in the exploration stage, both located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company is supported by experienced operational and management teams with proven track records in resource discovery and development.

Average Trading Volume: 342,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$52.02M

For a thorough assessment of SGO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue