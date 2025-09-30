Sonoro Gold Announces PEA Update and Strategic Reorganization Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sonoro Gold ( (TSE:SGO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sonoro Gold Corp. has announced plans to update the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Cerro Caliche Gold project, reflecting increased gold prices and revised cost estimates. This update is part of the company’s efforts to optimize the project’s footprint and ensure compliance with social and environmental standards. Additionally, Sonoro is considering a strategic reorganization that could involve spinning out its San Marcial gold-silver project into a separate entity, Oronos Gold Corp., to unlock value and fund development without diluting current shareholders. This move could result in Sonoro shareholders owning shares in both Sonoro and Oronos, potentially enhancing the company’s market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Sonoro Gold

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with operations in Sonora State, Mexico. The company is focused on the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project, both of which are centered on gold and silver mineralization. Sonoro is supported by experienced operational and management teams with proven track records in the discovery and development of natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 320,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$56.54M

Find detailed analytics on SGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue