Sonim Technologies Approves Reverse Stock Split

Sonim Technologies ( (SONM) ) has issued an update.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. held a special meeting on October 16, 2025, where stockholders approved a reverse stock split of the company’s common stock. The board set the split ratio at 1-for-18, which will take effect on October 27, 2025. This move is expected to impact the trading of Sonim’s stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as it will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis under the existing symbol ‘SONM’. The reverse split aims to consolidate shares, potentially affecting stockholder equity and market perception.

Spark’s Take on SONM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SONM is a Underperform.

Sonim Technologies is dealing with significant financial instability, characterized by declining revenues, negative profitability, and a weakened balance sheet. The technical indicators suggest ongoing downward pressure on the stock price, while valuation metrics show a lack of attractiveness due to negative earnings. Immediate improvements in financial performance are necessary to enhance the stock’s prospects.

More about Sonim Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 848,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.51M

