Sonida Senior Living Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Sonida Senior Living ( (SNDA) ).

Sonida Senior Living announced its third-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 21% growth in total portfolio community NOI, driven by rent growth and acquisitions. The company achieved its highest post-COVID occupancy levels and continued its acquisition strategy with a new community in Dallas-Fort Worth. A strategic merger with CNL Healthcare Properties, valued at approximately $1.8 billion, is expected to close in early 2026, marking a significant step in Sonida’s growth strategy. Despite increased revenues, the company reported a net loss of $26.9 million for Q3 2025, attributed to higher operating expenses and recent acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNDA) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sonida Senior Living stock, see the SNDA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNDA is a Neutral.

Sonida Senior Living’s overall stock score is driven by strong operational performance and growth in EBITDA, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, financial performance concerns, including high leverage and negative profitability, weigh heavily on the score. The technical analysis suggests positive momentum, but the stock appears overbought, and valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses.

To see Spark’s full report on SNDA stock, click here.

More about Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner, operator, and investor of senior housing communities, primarily focused on providing housing solutions for the elderly. The company operates a portfolio of senior housing assets, with a significant presence in Texas, and is engaged in strategic growth through acquisitions and mergers.

Average Trading Volume: 26,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $603.7M

See more data about SNDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue