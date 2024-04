Sonic Healthcare Limited (AU:SHL) has released an update.

Sonic Healthcare Limited has announced the application for quotation of 57,500 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, dated April 9, 2024. This move indicates the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and could signal a new phase of growth or capital raising efforts.

For further insights into AU:SHL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.