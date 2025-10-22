Sonic Healthcare Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sonic Healthcare Limited ( (AU:SHL) ).

Sonic Healthcare Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Nicola Wakefield Evans acquiring an additional 2,500 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing her total to 6,500 shares. This acquisition reflects confidence in the company’s future performance and may positively influence stakeholder perceptions of the company’s stability and growth prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SHL) stock is a Hold with a A$23.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sonic Healthcare Limited stock, see the AU:SHL Stock Forecast page.

More about Sonic Healthcare Limited

Sonic Healthcare Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical diagnostic services. It is a global company focusing on laboratory and radiology services, catering to a wide range of medical needs across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,596,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.67B

For a thorough assessment of SHL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue