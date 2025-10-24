Sonder Holdings Faces Nasdaq Listing Compliance Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sonder Holdings ( (SOND) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Sonder Holdings Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company no longer meets the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) requirement, which mandates a minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (MVPHS) of $15,000,000. The company has until April 20, 2026, to regain compliance, although this notice does not immediately affect the listing or trading of its common stock or publicly traded warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The most recent analyst rating on (SOND) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sonder Holdings stock, see the SOND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SOND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOND is a Underperform.

Sonder Holdings faces significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and high leverage being the most critical issues. The technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the valuation metrics are unattractive due to ongoing losses. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score.

More about Sonder Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 960,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.64M

