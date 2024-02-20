Sonder Holdings Announces Corporate Staff Reductions

Sonder Holdings (SOND) has released an update.

Sonder Holdings Inc. has announced a significant workforce reduction, cutting 17% of its corporate employees to achieve an estimated $11 million in annual savings. This move, which affected around 106 staff members, is set to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, incurring costs of $2 to $3 million mainly for severance and benefits. These expenses are expected to be paid out predominantly within the same quarter. The company’s forward-looking statements regarding these plans are not guaranteed and are subject to various factors that could lead to different outcomes.

