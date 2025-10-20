Sonam Limited Releases Financial Results for Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sonam Ltd ( (IN:SONAMLTD) ) has provided an announcement.

Sonam Limited announced its standalone financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were approved by the board of directors on October 18, 2025, and subsequently published in the Western Times newspaper. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance over the specified period, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

Sonam Limited, formerly known as Sonam Clock Limited, operates in the manufacturing industry with a focus on producing clocks and related timekeeping devices. The company is based in Gujarat, India, and has been in operation since 1956.

