Somerset Minerals Ltd Releases Corporate Governance Statement

Tempus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SMM) ) has provided an update.

Somerset Minerals Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms that the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, including having a board charter, conducting checks before appointing directors, and ensuring accountability of the company secretary to the board.

More about Tempus Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,581,475

Current Market Cap: A$10.48M

