Solvar Limited Enhances Debt Facilities to Boost Financial Flexibility

An update from Money3 Corporation Limited ( (AU:SVR) ) is now available.

Solvar Limited has announced enhancements to its Money3 business unit’s debt facilities, which include a new $487 million warehouse facility and improved pricing on an existing facility. These changes are expected to save approximately $4 million in pre-tax interest costs by FY27 and increase the group’s total funding capacity to $1.2 billion. This strategic move aims to improve Solvar’s financial flexibility, reduce borrowing costs, and support disciplined loan book growth, enhancing its competitive position in the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SVR) stock is a Hold with a A$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Money3 Corporation Limited stock, see the AU:SVR Stock Forecast page.

More about Money3 Corporation Limited

Solvar Limited is a leading consumer and commercial finance company with over 20 years of experience in Australia and New Zealand. It specializes in the used-vehicle finance market and has funded over $3 billion in vehicle and personal loans. The company leverages technology to provide a seamless loan application process through brokers, online, or directly to the group.

Average Trading Volume: 274,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$298.2M

