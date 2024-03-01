Soluna Holdings Enhances Financial Agility with Strategic Amendments

The latest announcement is out from Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH).

Soluna Holdings, Inc. reached an agreement with investors to amend its financial instruments, allowing for at-the-market transactions, provided no default occurs and stock prices meet set thresholds. They’ve adjusted the terms of their convertible notes and warrants, including conversion prices and warrant exercise prices, to facilitate future financings. These amendments are contingent on shareholder approval by May 30, 2024, and until then, the company can’t reduce the principal amount of the notes below $5 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial flexibility and growth potential.

