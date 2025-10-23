Solstad Offshore ASA to Present Q3 2025 Results via Webcast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solstad Offshore ASA ( (SLOFF) ) has issued an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced a live webcast presentation for its third-quarter 2025 results, scheduled for October 30th. The presentation, led by CEO Lars Peder Solstad and CFO Kjetil Ramstad, will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Solstad Offshore ASA

Solstad Offshore ASA operates in the offshore service industry, providing marine services to the oil and gas sector. The company specializes in offering a range of vessels and services, focusing on supporting offshore exploration and production activities.

Average Trading Volume: 153,433

Current Market Cap: NOK3.59B

