Solstad Offshore ASA Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Plans Dividend Initiation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Solstad Offshore ASA ( (SLOFF) ) has provided an update.

Solstad Offshore ASA reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with a notable increase in adjusted EBITDA and net results compared to the previous year. The company achieved full utilization of its fleet and secured several long-term contracts in Brazil, contributing to a substantial order intake. Additionally, Solstad Offshore plans to initiate quarterly dividends starting from Q3 2025, reflecting its positive financial outlook.

More about Solstad Offshore ASA

Solstad Offshore ASA operates in the maritime industry, specializing in providing offshore service vessels to the oil and gas sector. The company focuses on delivering high-quality maritime services and has a significant presence in the Brazilian market.

YTD Price Performance: 17.82%

Average Trading Volume: 171,722

Current Market Cap: NOK3.88B

For a thorough assessment of SLOFF stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue