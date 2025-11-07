Soliton Systems Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Soliton Systems KK ( (JP:3040) ) is now available.

Soliton Systems K.K. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 5% and operating profit surging by 79% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results reflect its effective market strategies and robust demand for its IT security solutions, positioning it favorably in the competitive technology industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3040) stock is a Buy with a Yen1848.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Soliton Systems KK stock, see the JP:3040 Stock Forecast page.

More about Soliton Systems KK

Soliton Systems K.K. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing IT security solutions and network management systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative products aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and communication infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 61,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen31.47B

For detailed information about 3040 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue