SolidWorld Group’s Strategic Shift and Financial Performance in H1 2025

Solid World Group S.p.A. ( (IT:S3D) ) has issued an announcement.

SolidWorld Group reported a production value of €31.7 million and a profit of -€1.9 million for the first half of 2025, reflecting a strategic shift towards a SaaS model and continued investments in the biomedical and defense sectors. This transition aims to enhance long-term revenue stability and market positioning, despite short-term margin impacts, with a focus on expanding the biomedical division and achieving international growth.

SolidWorld Group S.p.A. is an Italian technology group listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, specializing in the integration of advanced 3D digital solutions with AI for the industrial, biomedical, and defense sectors. The company is a leader in 3D Digital Manufacturing with a presence in Italy and the Middle East, focusing on innovative technologies and solutions for design and production.

