Solasto Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Solasto Corp. ( (JP:6197) ) is now available.

Solasto Corporation, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has completed the payment process for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation. This move involves the disposal of 72,756 shares of common stock at a price of 417 yen per share, amounting to a total of 30,339,252 yen. The shares are allocated to two directors and two corporate officers, marking a strategic step in aligning the interests of key personnel with the company’s performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6197) stock is a Hold with a Yen550.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Solasto Corp. stock, see the JP:6197 Stock Forecast page.

More about Solasto Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 269,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen41.59B

See more insights into 6197 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue