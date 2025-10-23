Solartech Announces Closure of Register for AGM Participation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Solartech International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1166) ) is now available.

Solartech International Holdings Limited has announced the closure of its register of members to determine shareholder eligibility for attending and voting at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on December 5, 2025. This procedural move is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the necessary steps for investors to qualify for participation, ensuring that only registered shareholders as of the specified date can engage in the AGM proceedings.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1166) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Solartech International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1166 Stock Forecast page.

More about Solartech International Holdings Limited

Solartech International Holdings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various products, including cables and wires. The company is positioned in the market to serve a diverse range of industries with its electrical and electronic products.

Average Trading Volume: 108,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.58M

See more data about 1166 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue