SolarEdge Board Member Nadav Zafrir Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SolarEdge Technologies ( (SEDG) ) has provided an update.

On September 29, 2025, Nadav Zafrir announced his resignation from the Board of Directors of SolarEdge Technologies, effective October 2, 2025. His departure was not due to any disagreements with the company. Subsequently, the Board decided to reduce its size to seven directors, effective the same date.

The most recent analyst rating on (SEDG) stock is a Hold with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SolarEdge Technologies stock, see the SEDG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SEDG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SEDG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining profitability and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the company’s outlook. Despite positive technical indicators suggesting bullish momentum, the negative valuation metrics and financial performance are major concerns. The company’s strategic focus on the U.S. market and recent improvements in cash flow and gross margins provide some optimism, but the risks remain substantial.

To see Spark’s full report on SEDG stock, click here.

More about SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. operates in the renewable energy industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of solar energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,752,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.24B

See more data about SEDG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue