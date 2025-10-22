SOL Strategies Partners with Netcoins for Institutional Staking

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sol Strategies ( (TSE:HODL) ) has issued an update.

On October 22, 2025, SOL Strategies Inc. announced a new institutional staking partnership with Netcoins, a regulated Canadian cryptocurrency exchange. This partnership will transition Netcoins’ Solana staking operations to SOL Strategies’ validator infrastructure, enhancing staking yields for Netcoins’ customers while maintaining regulatory compliance. This move strengthens SOL Strategies’ position in the blockchain industry by expanding its validator operations, which currently serve over 15,000 unique wallets, including institutional clients.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HODL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HODL is a Neutral.

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc demonstrates strong revenue growth and strategic direction, particularly within the Solana ecosystem. However, operational inefficiencies, cash flow issues, and a high P/E ratio warrant cautious optimism. Recent corporate events and partnerships provide a positive outlook for future growth, but technical indicators suggest short-term caution.

More about Sol Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

Average Trading Volume: 231,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$114M

