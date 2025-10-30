Sojitz Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sojitz ( (JP:2768) ) has shared an announcement.

Sojitz Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a slight increase in revenue by 0.4% compared to the previous year, reaching 1,240,346 million yen. However, profit before tax decreased by 8.9%, and total comprehensive income for the period fell by 12.9%. Despite these challenges, the company increased its interim dividend to 82.50 yen per share, reflecting confidence in its long-term financial health. The company’s total assets grew to 3,249,395 million yen, indicating a stable financial position. The announcement highlights Sojitz’s strategic focus on maintaining shareholder value through consistent dividend payments and its efforts to navigate a challenging economic environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2768) stock is a Buy with a Yen4749.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sojitz stock, see the JP:2768 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sojitz

Sojitz Corporation is a diversified trading company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It operates in various industries, focusing on sectors such as energy, metals, chemicals, and consumer goods, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,230,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen789.2B

For detailed information about 2768 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue