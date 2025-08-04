Sohu Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sohu ( (SOHU) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Sohu.com Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company reported total revenues of $126 million, marking a 27% decline year-over-year and a 7% decrease quarter-over-quarter. Despite a GAAP net loss of $20 million, the company saw improvements in marketing services revenues and maintained a strong gross margin. Sohu’s efforts in refining its media platform and optimizing its online games have helped consolidate its brand influence and capture monetization opportunities, although challenges remain with declining revenues.

Spark’s Take on SOHU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SOHU is a Neutral.

Sohu’s overall stock score reflects a blend of financial challenges and technical momentum. The company’s low leverage and strong equity position are positives, but ongoing revenue declines and negative cash flows are significant concerns. Despite technical indicators suggesting positive momentum, overbought conditions could limit short-term gains. Valuation appears attractive, though the lack of dividends and financial hurdles temper enthusiasm. Mixed earnings call results underscore the need for cautious optimism.

More about Sohu

Sohu.com Limited is a prominent Chinese online media platform and game business group, offering marketing services and online games. The company is focused on refining its media products, enhancing social network operations, and improving synergies across its product matrix to increase user engagement and monetization opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 99,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $463M

